Mina (MINA) One Day Volume Tops $28.26 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $28.26 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00007404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08095798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00079533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.51 or 1.00013707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 318,738,736 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.