Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,750,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,607,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

