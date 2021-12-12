Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

