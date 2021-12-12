Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 1,541.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.79% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 42.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

