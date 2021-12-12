Millennium Management LLC Buys 12,472 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 248.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

GSBC opened at $57.69 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $769.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

