Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

