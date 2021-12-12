Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its position in Microsoft by 138.4% during the third quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 361,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 32,236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.62 and a 200 day moving average of $295.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.