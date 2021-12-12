Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

