Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.92

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.92 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 131.20 ($1.74). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 8,618 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.15) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £125.33 million and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other news, insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,905.98).

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

