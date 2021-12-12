MIB Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $482,828.23 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $482,828.23 and approximately $58.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00083518 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,219,316 coins and its circulating supply is 160,917,388 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.