MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.56

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.58. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 44,439 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 250,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

