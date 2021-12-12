Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.14.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.