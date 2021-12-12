Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on January 7th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

MRK stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

