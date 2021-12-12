MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEIP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,983 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 50.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 202,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,927. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $290.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

