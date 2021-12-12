MediShares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

