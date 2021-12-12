Mdex (MDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.22 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. Mdex has a total market cap of $351.70 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.52 or 0.08148500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.43 or 1.00057006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,677,317 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

