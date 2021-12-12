McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

