Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 734 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36.

On Monday, September 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08.

VCRA opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.03 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.