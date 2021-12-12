Martin Mucci Sells 3,219 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYX opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

