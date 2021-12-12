Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.57.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.81. 1,705,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

