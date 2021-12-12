Mark Riggs Sells 2,494 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.22 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

