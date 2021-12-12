Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$4.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.97. The company had a trading volume of 643,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$753.14 million and a PE ratio of -82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.13 and a one year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

