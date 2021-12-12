Maple (MPL) Price Tops $21.86 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Maple has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $63.51 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $21.86 or 0.00043874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,905,172 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

