ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $125.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. 406,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,480. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

