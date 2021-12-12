Man Group’s (EMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 280 ($3.71) target price on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($3.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 253 ($3.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.83).

EMG opened at GBX 219.10 ($2.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.22).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

