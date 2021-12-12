Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,330,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

