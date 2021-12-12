Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 21,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,159 shares.The stock last traded at $413.99 and had previously closed at $416.92.
The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.86.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
