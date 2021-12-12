Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 21,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,159 shares.The stock last traded at $413.99 and had previously closed at $416.92.

The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.86.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

