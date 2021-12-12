Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $420.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.95.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

