Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $484.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $486.00 to $484.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.86. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

