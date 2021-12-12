Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $259.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

LOW stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.38. 2,546,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $261.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

