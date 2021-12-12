Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 13,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $261.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.