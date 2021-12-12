Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lovesac from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,878 shares of company stock worth $37,468,996. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after buying an additional 106,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

