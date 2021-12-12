Loblaw Companies Limited (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 30th

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of L stock traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 562,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,233. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.77. The firm has a market cap of C$33.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.60.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600004 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67.

Several analysts recently commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.50.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.