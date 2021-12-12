Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 46.34 ($0.61) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,658.52).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

