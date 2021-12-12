Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Raised to $330.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.60.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $304.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.93. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

