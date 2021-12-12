LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $18,972.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

