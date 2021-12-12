Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.50

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.50 and traded as high as C$75.49. Linamar shares last traded at C$73.80, with a volume of 85,273 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.50.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total value of C$168,420.68.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

