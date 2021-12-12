Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Get Lilium alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LILM. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.