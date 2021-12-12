Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

SDG stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01.

