Lennox International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.11. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.26, for a total value of $250,790.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.