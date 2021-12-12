Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Lendefi (new) has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new) was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

