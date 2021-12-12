Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 326.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 256.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 469.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 437.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 157,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

