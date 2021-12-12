Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $434,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 103,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day moving average of $210.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $261.48. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

