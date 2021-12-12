Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,767,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $934,574,000 after purchasing an additional 152,625 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 262.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 12,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 36,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

