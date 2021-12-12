Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $370,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 51.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

