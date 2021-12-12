Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.84 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

