Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $555,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

NYSE TMO opened at $642.51 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $617.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

