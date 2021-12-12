Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 214 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

