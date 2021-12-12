Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $531.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $306.05 and a one year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

