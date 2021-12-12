Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Announces Dividend of $0.58

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) declared a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Laureate Education by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

